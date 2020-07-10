Foley priest hospitalized with coronavirus remains serious

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: St. Margaret of Scotland

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish has provided an update on Pastor Paul Zoghby who is currently hospitalized with coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post, ” His condition remains serious. He is on oxygen. He is not on a ventilator. He is very weak. The doctors have him on a good treatment regimen. Father asks for prayers that the antiviral medicines be effective.”

Members of the church have begun 24-hours of prayer Fr. Zoghby. Days ago, Rev. Paul G. Zoghby was taken to the emergency room as his condition worsened earlier this week.

Beginning at 9AM this morning, members of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish are asking for prayers for Father Zoghby’s recovery. The Facebook post says “it is very evident that Father Zogby is in desperate need of our prayers.”

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories