Foley priest hospitalized with coronavirus is improving

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Catholic priest hospitalized with coronavirus is improving. St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish has provided an update on Pastor Paul Zoghby.

According to a Facebook Post, “Father Zoghby’s condition continues to improve. his fever is gone. As of Monday afternoon, he is no longer on oxygen. Father’s speech is stronger. He is able to speak more clearly and for longer periods of time. Father is still quite weak, but gaining his strength back slowly as he continues to heal.”

The post goes on to say, “Father remains in the hospital and continues to be under the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses, and staff of Thomas Hospital in Fairhope. We are thankful to all of them and above all, we thank God. We will continue to pray for Father Zoghby, without ceasing, until he returns home.”

The parish has been praying around the clock for Fr. Zoghby since he was admitted to the last week.

LATEST STORIES