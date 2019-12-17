Foley police searching for missing high school student

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley police are searching for a missing teenager. Brooke Majors is a student at Foley High School. It’s not clear how long she has been missing. Investigators are expected to release more information later this morning.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bartow student gives classmate with autism pair of shoes after noticing his broken boots
- Malnourished dog finds forever home after walking into random house
- 49ers end six-year playoff drought
- Brothers accused of killing California newlywed at his wedding reception
- Cardi B gave her husband (a whole lot of) cash in a fridge for his birthday