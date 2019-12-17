Foley police searching for missing high school student

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley police are searching for a missing teenager. Brooke Majors is a student at Foley High School. It’s not clear how long she has been missing. Investigators are expected to release more information later this morning.

