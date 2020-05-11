Foley Police make arrest following Monday morning gas station robbery

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley Police made an arrest Monday after a gas station was robbed earlier in the day.

The robbery occurred at Buck’s Gas Station on Highway 98. When police arrived a male matching the description given by a caller was seen fleeing into a wooded area.

A K9 search was conducted and shortly after a 13-year-old black male was arrested and charged with robbery first degree and attempting to flee. During the K9 search, a BB pistol and cash were found.

The investigation is still on going.

