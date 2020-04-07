Foley PD searching for masked gunman who robbed gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The Gulf Coast is about 12 days out from seeing the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak according to scientists at the University of Washington. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation says the impact and needed resources will peak in the United States on April 15. But the worst of it will hit the Gulf Coast a few days later.

According to the projections, both Alabama and Mississippi will see the worst of it on April 18. Florida's peak will be on April 21, according to the research. Although the predictions of the number of deaths are dire, there is some good news too. All three of the states in the WKRG News 5 viewing area should have far more available hospital beds than needed on the peak dates.