Foley PD searching for masked gunman who robbed gas station

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police are searching for a masked man they say robbed a gas station Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the corner of Hickory Street and Highway 98. Police say he had a small handgun. Police tell News 5 the suspect left on foot. Luckily there were no injuries.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories