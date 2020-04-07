Foley PD searching for masked gunman who robbed gas station

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police are searching for a masked man they say robbed a gas station Monday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. at the corner of Hickory Street and Highway 98. Police say he had a small handgun. Police tell News 5 the suspect left on foot. Luckily there were no injuries.
