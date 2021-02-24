Foley organization’s new facility to help animal problem in south Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Controlling the animal population in Baldwin County is a work in progress if you ask Steve Solomon.

“We’re playing catch up so much that I think it’s getting worse. I really do. It’s going to take years for us to get this done and to get this population under control,” he said Wednesday morning. Solomon is the chairman of Safe Harbor Animal Coalition.

He says too many animals are being dumped or forgotten and that’s creating a bigger problem in recent months, especially if those animals aren’t spayed or neutered.

“I think it started with just the cost to get them done and they just didn’t have the money at the time or whatever and they let the animals loose and it just spiraled out of control,” Solomon added.

The Safe Harbor Animal Coalition’s focus is to help control the population. They work with stray and feral cats on a daily basis. Thanks to donations the group was able to open a new facility last year to continue their mission.

“The key thing about this surgery center is it’s not open to the public. This is not a low-cost spay and neuter clinic,” said Tom Conerly with Safe Harbor Animal Coalition.

Volunteers are working around the county thanks to multiple TNR — or trap, neuter, return — programs. Various shelter colonies have been constructed around the area. The cats are picked up and brought to the facility where they receive their shots and are fixed. Afterwards, they’re released. The group estimates over 70,000 cats are roaming the streets in Baldwin County, and that number mixed with other stray animals, is a number far too high.

“Throughout the county the numbers are staggering,” said Solomon.