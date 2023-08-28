Kevin Magnant, 36, of Foley, was arrested and charged with assault. He is accused of shooting a man in the head on Aug. 27. (Foley Police / WKRG)

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man shot in the head early Sunday morning told police he knew the man who shot him, according to a police news release. Foley Police later arrested that suspect.

Kevin James Magnant, 36, of Foley, was arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said they found a .22 caliber rifle and a pipe with drug residue at Magnant’s home.

Foley Police said the shooting happened at about 4 in the morning Sunday on the 22000 block of Atterbrock Lane. The shooting victim was taken to a hospital in Pensacola for treatment.