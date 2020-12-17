Foley man sentenced to 496 years in prison for sodomy, attempted rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County man has been sentenced to 496 years in prison.

Thomas Bailey was convicted of seven sodomy counts and attempted rape. The victims were under the age of 12.



The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office says the victims’ friends came forward and alerted school guidance counselors of the crime, which led to the investigation. The DA’s office released a statement after the sentencing Wednesday.

“The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the victims in this case for their bravery in coming to court to confront their abuser and telling the truth so that their abuser can be brought to justice.”

Foley Police and the Baldwin County Department of Human Resources investigated the case.

