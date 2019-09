FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) Foley Police have released the name of the man killed Sunday night in a motorcycle crash on County Road 12.

41-year-old Michael Fields was killed. According to police, Fields was traveling at a high rate of speed when he attempted to pass an SUV. Fields clipped the SUV and lost control of the bike.

The motorcycle ended up crashing through the roof of a vacant house. No other injuries were reported.