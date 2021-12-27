Foggy start, warm afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off quiet in the 60’s for most. Some are seeing some patchy fog as well. There is a Dense Fog Advisory out for Okaloosa county until 9 am but we are seeing patchy fog across the causeway and bayway as well.

Our radar is quiet as well and will stay that way for most today, but rain chances increase heading through the week. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Lows tonight will drop to near 60 degrees yet again with patchy fog possible as well.

Starting on Tuesday, a cold front will approach our neighborhood bringing in more moisture. This starts an unsettled pattern with rain chances between 20 and 40 percent each day through the rest of the week. The front looks to stall late in the week, keeping the rain chances around but also keeping us warm through the week in the mid-to-upper 70’s. We are also watching Wednesday for the potential for some strong storms.