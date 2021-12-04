Foggy start, mix of sun and clouds this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Saturday, Gulf Coast!

We are starting off cool this morning with a quiet radar, but patchy fog is possible. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for all of our neighborhood until 8 AM this morning. This means low visibilities may impact your drive. Across the area, winds are calm which is helping that fog develop.

Temps are starting in the 50’s but as the day goes on, the fog will clear and we will break back into full sunshine with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 70’s for most.

Lows tonight drop back down into the low-to-mid 50’s at the coastline.

This weekend most will stay dry with no rain chance Saturday and only a 10% Sunday…But next week, those rain chances ramp up ahead of our next system. The rain chances do look to linger into midweek next week.