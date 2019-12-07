Foggy start, mostly cloudy weekend ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- We have a foggy start to our Saturday with a cloudy weekend ahead! A weak area of low pressure is sliding across the Gulf Coast that will increase our cloud coverage and give us a small chance for a sporadic shower or two (10%).

Our temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon and then we will be waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s Sunday morning. The rain chance will be heightened tomorrow with a 20% chance of a stray shower. We will be back in the low 70s tomorrow until Tuesday.

On Tuesday our next cold front passes through and will bring ahead thunderstorms into the early hours of Wednesday morning. Another major cool down is on the way!

After that front passes, we will be back in the mid to upper 50s for a high from Wednesday to the end of the work week. On Friday, another wave of moisture will move from the Gulf and will increase our rain chances (50%).