Floridians voting by mail in huge numbers compared to 2016

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The coronavirus pandemic has inspired many Floridians to vote by mail instead of in person.

More than 2.1 million people cast mail-in ballots for Tuesday’s primary, and more still are coming in by mail this election day. That compares to fewer than 1.3 million in the primary in 2016, when a U.S. Senate contest motivated voters. This time, there are no statewide races to drive the turnout.

As of June 30, Florida had nearly 4.9 million active Republican voters and more than 5.1 million active Democratic voters. Nearly 3.8 million voters are not registered with a party or are registered with a minor party.

