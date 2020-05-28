Florida’s university campuses prepare for fall reopening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- What will the upcoming football season look like? We are months away from the start of college football, but it's time to hear from some of the top college football coaches!

Due to coronavirus, L'arche Mobile's annual pre-season football banquet has now turned virtual. Beginning tonight at 7 P.M., you will hear from some of college football's top coaches and network commentators. Coaches like Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban, Auburn Head Coach Gus Malzahn, USC Head Coach Clay Helton, Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart, Baylor University Head Coach Dave Aranda, University of South Alabama Head Coach Steve Campbell, University of Kansas Offensive Coordinator Brent Dearmon, Mississippi State University Head Coach Mike Leach, and Tuskegee University Head Coach Willie Slater have sent in videos with their take on this season.