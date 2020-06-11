Florida’s troubled unemployment system could impact Republicans trying to win the state this November

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – With the November election just five months away, Florida’s troubled unemployment system could create problems for Republicans trying to again secure the state for President Donald Trump. Hundreds of thousands of Floridians are still fuming over the delay in getting unemployment checks. The question now is how many of the state’s 2 million newly unemployed will bring their anger to the voting booth, as they help decide races from the statehouse to the White House. While Republicans are defending Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the debacle, Democrats hope to elevate the state’s unemployment fiasco into a far broader debate about who has the best interests of working people in mind.

