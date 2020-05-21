Florida’s tourism leaders discuss new safety procedures as the state reopens

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Tourism leaders in Florida told Vice President Mike Pence that the state’s largest industry is taking new safety measures as businesses battered by coronavirus-related lockdowns start reopening. Theme park executives, restaurant owners and hoteliers told the vice president at a roundtable discussion that the damage caused by shutdowns from the virus was unprecedented in an industry that survived the 9/11 attacks and the recession a dozen years ago. Pence’s visit coincided Wednesday with the limited reopening of an entertainment complex at Walt Disney World, the area’s biggest tourist destination. Walt Disney World and crosstown rivals Universal Orlando and SeaWorld have been closed since mid-March.

