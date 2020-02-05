Florida’s lawmakers send messages with State of Union guests

by: The Associated Press

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Members of the U.S. House and Senate often send a message through their choice of a guest for the State of the Union speech.

Some members of Florida’s congressional delegation on Tuesday were inviting people to put a spotlight on their concerns about different issues.

The guests of Florida’s two U.S. senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, highlighted human rights in China. The guests of several Democratic representatives focused on the costs of health care and the need to face climate change. A Democratic lawmaker invited her Republican predecessor. One congressman asked a House staffer who had never attended.

