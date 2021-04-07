Florida’s governor refutes “60 Minutes” report that alleges corruption in state’s vaccine rollout

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Good morning Gulf Coast. Most of today will be quiet, but storms arrive tonight with the potential for some severe storms. Today begins mild with areas of patchy fog. In the afternoon it will be warm and breezy as highs climb to near 80. The chance for rain will be low during the daytime hours.

Storms move in tonight ahead of a cold front. These storms will move in during the overnight and will move across the area through around midday tomorrow. Within the line isolated severe storms capable of damaging winds will be possible. A brief tornado also can't be ruled out. Be Weather Aware tonight and tomorrow morning.