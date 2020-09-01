Florida’s economic opportunity chief resigns amid jobs woes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s Director of Economic Opportunity has resigned, months after being stripped of his oversight of the state’s glitch-ridden unemployment system.
Ken Lawson said in a resignation letter Monday that he was leaving his post “in the spirit of turning the page and moving forward.” The number of unemployed overwhelmed the state’s benefits system, preventing many applicants from filing claims online because of glitch-ridden servers and phone lines. Hundreds of thousands of the state’s newly jobless waiting for benefits for many weeks – sometimes months – after losing their jobs because of the coronavirus outbreak. The debacle prompted widespread complaints and put Gov. Ron DeSantis under political pressure.