Florida’s CFO has unclaimed property for you

FILE – This Tuesday Oct. 29, 2019 file photo shows Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis speaking at a pre-legislative news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. Patronis says more people are seeking out unclaimed property now that the state’s economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida is seeing a surge in people making claims for unclaimed property since the coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the state’s economy. Florida has $2 billion in unclaimed property, and even President Donald Trump is among the millions who have unclaimed money waiting for them. But Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is focused on helping people who may have an extra need now that the unemployment rate has soared. He said there has been a huge spike in claims since the pandemic started, including $38 million returned to Floridians in March alone.

Editor’s Note-You can find a link to Florida’s Unclaimed Property website here: https://www.myfloridacfo.com/sitePages/services/flow.aspx?ut=Unclaimed+Property

