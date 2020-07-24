Florida’s CFO has unclaimed property for you

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida is seeing a surge in people making claims for unclaimed property since the coronavirus pandemic has shaken up the state’s economy. Florida has $2 billion in unclaimed property, and even President Donald Trump is among the millions who have unclaimed money waiting for them. But Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is focused on helping people who may have an extra need now that the unemployment rate has soared. He said there has been a huge spike in claims since the pandemic started, including $38 million returned to Floridians in March alone.
Editor’s Note-You can find a link to Florida’s Unclaimed Property website here: https://www.myfloridacfo.com/sitePages/services/flow.aspx?ut=Unclaimed+Property
