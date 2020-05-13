Florida’s 2 biggest counties preparing to reopen

by: The Associated Press

Empty chairs sit on the beach, Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Florida’s two largest and hardest-ht counties are making plans to reopen from the coronavirus economic shutdown. Miami-Dade and Broward counties are hoping to begin reopening Monday, joining the rest of the counties that began last week.

The current Miami-Dade and Broward plan would mirror the rest of the state. Restaurants and retailers would have to keep crowds to 25% of capacity. Schools and youth activities, theaters and sports venues would remain closed. Nursing home and hospital visitations would still be prohibited.

Florida has had nearly 42,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,779 confirmed deaths from the disease since the first cases were reported in early March.

