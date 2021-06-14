Adopt Me

Rescue Heroes

A Turtle's Journey

Your Pet Pics & Videos

Florida zoo announces birth of southern white rhino

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida zoo is announcing the birth of a southern white rhino. Officials at ZooTampa at Lowry Park say the baby was born to 20-year-old mother named Alake.

The female calf has not been named yet, but both baby and mom are healthy and doing well. This is the eight white rhino born at ZooTampa as part of the plan to help the species survive. Visitors will be able to see the baby rhino in a new Africa attraction. The zoo says the white rhino population in Africa has rebounded through conservation efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories