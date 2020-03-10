Florida woman wins $397 million in Powerball drawing

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 61-year-old Ocala woman claimed a $396.9 million winning Powerball ticket, becoming Florida’s 13th Powerball Jackpot winner.

Sheryll Goedert drew the winning ticket Jan. 29. She chose to take a lump-sum payment of $276,558,034.

The Florida Lottery said Goedert didn’t choose her own numbers, but instead purchased a ‘Quick Pick’ ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Bonita Springs, a town on the west coast of Florida between Fort Myers and Naples. The store will receive a $100,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday with an estimated $110 million jackpot.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida