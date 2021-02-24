Florida to start vaccinating older teachers, police officers

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HIALEAH, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says teachers, law enforcement officers and firefighters who are 50 and older will be the next groups to get the coronavirus vaccine.

DeSantis did not say Tuesday exactly when when the new groups will be able to get the vaccine, but he expects it to be soon through the recently added sites run by the federal government.

Currently, Florida limits vaccines to residents 65 and older and frontline medical providers such as doctors and nurses. Many firefighters also fell into the group because they’re paramedics. DeSantis said almost 50% of state residents 65 and older have been vaccinated, which will allow Florida to start inoculating other groups.