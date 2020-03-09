Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state’s biggest industry so far.

George Ague leads a tourism promotion agency for Orlando and says there have only been a handful of inquiries about the virus by people planning trips to central Florida. But that could change at any moment. With spring break around the corner, cancellations could be devastating during one of the busiest times of the year in the Sunshine State.

Theme parks in Asia have closed because of the virus. Orlando park officials say they’re adding more hand sanitizers and monitoring the situation.

