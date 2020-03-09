Florida theme parks keep eye on virus as spring break nears

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Florida tourism officials say cases of the new coronavirus are having little visible impact on the state’s biggest industry so far.

George Ague leads a tourism promotion agency for Orlando and says there have only been a handful of inquiries about the virus by people planning trips to central Florida. But that could change at any moment. With spring break around the corner, cancellations could be devastating during one of the busiest times of the year in the Sunshine State.

Theme parks in Asia have closed because of the virus. Orlando park officials say they’re adding more hand sanitizers and monitoring the situation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories