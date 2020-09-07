Florida, Texas governors considering reopening bars and nightclubs

by: Associated Press

AUSTIN, TX. (AP) — As the number of coronavirus cases fall in the U.S., governors in hard-hit states are rethinking lockdown orders on bars.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he’s looking at reopening bars and nightclubs that have been closed in his state since June.

The rate of positive cases in Texas is also falling close to levels that Gov. Greg Abbott says could allow bars reopen again.

Experts say the high risks of bars are clear months into a pandemic that has led to 6 million infections in the U.S.

Even in recent weeks, new outbreaks tied to college students returning to campus have resulted in bars shutting down again from Alabama to Iowa.

