Florida teen dedicates run to fallen Wilcox County deputy Skip Nicholson

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A retired sheriff’s deputy in Wilcox County killed in the line of duty last Wednesday is being remembered in Florida this week. Deputy Madison “Skip” Nicholson was shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in the Yellow Bluff community.

When south Alabama communities learned of his passing last week everyone pulled together without hesitation. But, our loss is also being felt hundreds of miles away in central Florida.

“He was just such an incredible person,” an emotional Zechariah Cartledge said before he ran a mile in honor of Deputy Nicholson. At just 13-years-old Cartledge is showing his support for Deputy Nicholson by running a mile at his school near Orlando as part of his mission to honor fallen heroes.

“To hear him serve so many years, to be loved by his community and to lose his life in the way that he did, it’s just really heartbreaking but it just shows you the character of who deserve deputy Nicholson was,” said his dad, Chad.

Zechariah and his dad started a non-profit group called Running 4 Heroes just three years ago to remember and honor first responders who have been killed in the line of duty. For each first responder, Zechariah runs a mile with full police escort. As of today, he’s run almost 1,100 miles.

“His end of watch was Dec. 1, 2021,” said Zechariah, as his followers watched on.

This week’s run was dedicated to a father, grandfather, husband, and someone most everyone in Wilcox County knew and loved. Skip served his community for more than 40 years, even after he retired from law enforcement. Skip Nicholson was 78-years-old.

Deputy Nicholson will be laid to rest on Sunday in Camden.