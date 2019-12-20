Florida Supreme Court approves minimum wage ballot language

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court approved ballot language Thursday for a proposed constitutional amendment that would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.
If approved by 60 percent of voters, the state’s minimum wage would rise from the current $8.46 an hour to $10 in September 2021, with $1 an hour increases annually until it reaches $15 in 2026.
The petition drive to put the proposal on the ballot was led by personal injury lawyer John Morgan. Morgan was also behind the effort to legalize medical marijuana, which Florida voters approved in 2016.
