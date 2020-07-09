UPDATE: New details released following fatal crash in Brent

UPDATE (7:45 am) — A man was killed this morning as he was walking along Beverly Parkway in Brent. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was hit by two seperate cars. The names of the drivers or the victim have not yet been released.

BRENT, Fla. (WKRG) — An intersection in Brent is closed off to traffic as Florida State Troopers respond to a fatal crash. It happened just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Beverly Parkway and Palm Court. No other details have been provided.

