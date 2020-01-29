Florida senator buys presidential attack ad against Democrats

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., discusses the government shutdown during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scott was never told in 2016 when he was Florida’s governor that Russian hackers had gained access to voter databases in two Florida counties ahead of the presidential election, he said Sunday, July 28, 2019, on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sen. Rick Scott of Florida is injecting himself into the 2020 presidential race, airing an attack ad in Iowa days ahead of that state’s crucial caucus.

In his ad, Scott criticizes the Democratic-led impeachment trial against President Donald Trump and accuses former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption. The ad buy by the wealthy and politically ambitious Republican U.S. Senator isn’t just a volley into the current race but also further signals his own presidential ambitions for 2024.

As a U.S. senator and former governor of Florida, Scott would have instant name recognition in his crucial battleground home state.

