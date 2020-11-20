Florida Sen. Rick Scott says he has tested positive for Covid-19

Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott says he has tested positive for coronavirus. CNN reported Friday morning about Scott’s test, adding to the number of lawmakers who have contracted the virus.
“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning,” he said in a statement. “I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C.”
CNN reported Scott, who is the chairman of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, had campaigned last week with Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler who are both facing January runoff races for reelection in Georgia.
