Florida revenues fall by nearly $900 million amid pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The state of Florida might have lost nearly $900 million in tax revenues in April, as the coronavirus pandemic siphoned away tourist dollars and other revenues from the state’s coffers.

The outbreak was certain to impact the state revenues, but it became clearer Tuesday by just how much.

The state Legislature has yet to send the $93.2 billion budget it approved in March to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature. Lawmakers approved the budget just days after the governor began shuttering some businesses and putting stay-at-home measures in place. Florida officials had expected to take in nearly $3 billion last month, but fell short by $878 million.