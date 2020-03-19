Coronavirus Cancellations

Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart: 1st known positive test for virus in Congress

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., listens during a infrastructure investment announcement at transportation headquarters in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

MIAMI (AP) – Miami Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart has become the first known member of Congress to test positive for the new coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart said in a statement Wednesday that he entered self-quarantine in Washington on Friday. He said he decided not to return to South Florida because his wife has a pre-existing medical condition. Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and headache, on Saturday. He learned Wednesday that he had tested postive for the COVID-19 virus.

members of Congress, including Florida Sen. Rick Scott, have self-quarantined, but none have reported positive test results. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez tested positive for the virus last week.

