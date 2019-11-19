Florida pilot earns Guinness record for cross-country helicopter flight

(CNN) – A Miami-based pilot set a Guinness World Record for an amazing solo helicopter flight.

Yosuke Chatmaleerat finished the fastest solo helicopter flight through all 48 contiguous states in the US.

“I’ve set a Guinness World Record flying the helicopter 40 states in the shortest amount of time,” said Chatmaleerat. “That’s 12 days, 14 hours and 59 minutes.”

Chatmaleerat said he was excited to try this record because he wants to inspire more people to become helicopter pilots and he wanted to share the beauty of the US from the skies.

“We have a little bit of a pilot shortage going on right now so that’s not many helicopter pilots around,” he said. “Many of us are transferring to the airplanes and the missions that we have are really valuable and I would like to encourage more pilots out there. The whole entire trip was really exhilarating to experience and it was very absolutely privileged to be able to experience that and share with everyone.”

In preparing for the 12-day flight, the pilot trained his mind and body to prevent exhaustion and make sure he is able to manage any complications that might happen with the aircraft while flying solo.

“You have to watch out your fatigue,” he said. “You have to be very emotionally and physically aware of when to go, when not to go, what kind of weather, have the good risk management and view really sensible about it.”

The record-breaking flight, a dream come true and it comes with the message for everyone trying to dream big like him.

“I want to encourage everyone to really go after your dreams if you have anything that you really want to get out and do is a little bit crazy,” Chatmaleerat said. “There’s a lot of people doubting you? Don’t worry about it. Just keep doing it. You will get there and just keep pushing and keep doing it.”

