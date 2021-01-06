Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) – An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the second panther death reported this year. A total of 22 Florida panther deaths were reported in 2020, with 19 killed by vehicles.

The remains of the 2-year-old female panther were found Monday in Collier County on a rural road southeast of Immokalee. Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)