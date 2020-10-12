Florida man to walk 100,000 miles to raise awareness for the homeless

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Florida has made it his mission to walk 100,000 miles across America to raise awareness for the homeless and the struggles they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rick Shirley of Miami lost his job in March 2020, right as the virus was beginning to spread in the United States.

Shirley was doing construction work, and getting a new job proved difficult, as so many others also learned during the pandemic.

That same month, Shirley also became homeless.

It was a position in which he had not been in nearly a decade. Shirley has been homeless in the past, but this was the first time in nine years.

Shirley began his trek on July 10 in Miami. Since then, he’s walked about 3,300 miles across the state of Florida. Now, he’s in lower Alabama and plans to spend a few days walking around Mobile to help raise awareness locally.

His goal is to walk all across the country, ultimately ending up back in his home state, hopefully generating plenty of awareness along the way.

You can follow Shirley’s journey on the 100,000 miles for the homeless Facebook page. He says he enjoys learning about the history of each city. He posts regular videos and pictures from his travels on the Facebook page.

“At any given time, any one of us can fall. When we fall, yeah we try to get back up, but how do we get back up? By the help of friends and just a helping hand,” Shirley says in one of the videos.

And his mission won’t end with the walk — Shirley eventually wants to start a non-profit that will be used to create housing and provide support for the homeless.

If you’d like to support Shirley in his efforts, you can donate to his GoFundMe page here.

