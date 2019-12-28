JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed in Jackson County Friday night after his car struck a deer and collided with a tree.
29-year-old Torrey Godwin of Greenwood was driving north on State Road 73 near Hickory Hill Drive when a deer ran out in front of his 2007 Toyota Camry.
The deer was thrown into Godwin’s windshield and the car left the road, struck a fence and then hit a tree.
Godwin was declared dead at the scene.
LATEST STORIES
- Rescue cat’s resemblance to Baby Yoda goes viral
- Thai SEAL dies of blood infection year after heroic cave rescue
- Man accused of killing 9-year-old girl with chloroform while trying to rape her found dead in jail
- Florida man killed in car-deer collision
- Man accused of gunning down co-worker and his dog