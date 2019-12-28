Florida man killed in car-deer collision

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed in Jackson County Friday night after his car struck a deer and collided with a tree.

29-year-old Torrey Godwin of Greenwood was driving north on State Road 73 near Hickory Hill Drive when a deer ran out in front of his 2007 Toyota Camry.

The deer was thrown into Godwin’s windshield and the car left the road, struck a fence and then hit a tree.

Godwin was declared dead at the scene.

