Florida man dies after car falls on him during repair

DELTONA, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man died over the weekend after a car he was working on fell on him.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Eduardo Valle was found pinned beneath a silver Hyundai outside a Deltona home Saturday afternoon. Investigators say Valle had been repairing a neighbor’s vehicle. The car’s owner and her sister told deputies they left home just before noon. When they returned nearly three hours later, they found Valle trapped under the vehicle and called 911. Rescue workers responded to the home, and Valle was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

