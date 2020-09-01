Florida man arrested, accused of launching online campaign to terrorize those against white supremacy

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — A Florida man who waged an online campaign to terrorize and harass people who opposed his white supremacist ideology has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Daniel McMahon on Monday. McMahon pleaded guilty in April to using social media to threaten a Black activist to deter the man from running for office in Charlottesville, Virginia. McMahon also admitted that he threatened to sexually assault the young autistic daughter of a woman who protested against white nationalists.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories