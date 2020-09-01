Florida man arrested, accused of launching online campaign to terrorize those against white supremacy

(AP) — A Florida man who waged an online campaign to terrorize and harass people who opposed his white supremacist ideology has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. A federal judge in Virginia sentenced Daniel McMahon on Monday. McMahon pleaded guilty in April to using social media to threaten a Black activist to deter the man from running for office in Charlottesville, Virginia. McMahon also admitted that he threatened to sexually assault the young autistic daughter of a woman who protested against white nationalists.
