MIAMI (AP) – Prosecutors say a South Florida man fraudulently obtained $3.9 million in federal coronavirus relief loans, using some of the money to buy a $318,000 Lamborghini Huracan. A criminal complaint says 29-year-old David T. Hines was arrested and charged last week with bank fraud and two other counts. The complaint says Hines applied to a bank for approximately $13.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of different companies. Investigators say fraudulent loan applications were submitted about the companies’ respective payroll expenses. Officials say Hines was approved for $3.9 million.
LATEST STORIES
- Can you get the coronavirus twice? Scientists aren’t entirely sure
- Man accused of killing his family claims his wife committed the crimes
- Florida man arrested, accused of falsely obtaining coronavirus relief loans
- Mayors of cities across the country call on Congress to prevent the government from deploying militarized agents
- Second stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you get that $1,200 payment