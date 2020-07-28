Florida man arrested, accused of falsely obtaining coronavirus relief loans

MIAMI (AP) – Prosecutors say a South Florida man fraudulently obtained $3.9 million in federal coronavirus relief loans, using some of the money to buy a $318,000 Lamborghini Huracan. A criminal complaint says 29-year-old David T. Hines was arrested and charged last week with bank fraud and two other counts. The complaint says Hines applied to a bank for approximately $13.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of different companies. Investigators say fraudulent loan applications were submitted about the companies’ respective payroll expenses. Officials say Hines was approved for $3.9 million. 

