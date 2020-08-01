Florida man and woman arrested after a pursuit from Mississipi to Alabama border

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — A Florida man and woman were arrested after a pursuit that began in Mississippi and ended in Alabama. Willie Byrd, 23, and Ashley Hurd, 20, were reportedly in a stolen truck driving eastbound on I-10. The pursuit began after a traffic stop with the truck.

Biloxi police confirm during the pursuit shots were fired from the truck. After the truck passed the Alabama border Hurd and Byrd ran on foot. Both Byrd and Hurd are from Pensacola.

The two were then caught and placed into custody. Hurd was charged with Possession of Stolen Property and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Byrd was charged with

Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Eluding, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Byrd was also a wanted fugitive by the state of Florida.

