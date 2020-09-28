Florida lifting COVID-19 restrictions leaves Alabama residents wanting the same

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama residents are pushing for coronavirus restrictions to be lifted after Florida does the same.

With Hurricane Sally on everyone’s minds, coronavirus was put on the back burners for recovery efforts, and while those efforts are still happening, things are readily changing in the world of COVID-19. Some residents say they want all restrictions to be lifted, like Gary Pullen.

“I think a lot of this has been overblown and I think hopefully we will get back to normal soon,” Pullen said.

Others say it’s too risky, like Maximilan Menakaer. “It’s a double-edged sword because restaurants need more people so they can make more money, but at the same time at what cost?” Menakaer said.

With Florida Governor Desantis lifting restrictions on capacity and alcohol sales, Alabama residents are now pushing for the same. One Mobile resident, Deborah Hunter, says she wants to see restaurants in Mobile thrive again after all of this time. “I’m all in favor of giving a break to the restaurants. I don’t have any concerns I think we are over the worst of it,” Hunter said.

The Alabama Safer at Home order ends Friday, so change is possible in the near future, but the Mobile County Health Department says we are not out of the woods yet. With Hurricane Sally bringing on a new crisis, putting COVID-19 on the back burner could be a risk of its own. Dr. Rendi Murphree said, “We can only handle one disaster at a time. People being at home without power might serve as a quarantine, and then there might have been people gathering in large groups cleaning up yards, not able to social distance or wear their masks.”

The Alabama ABC Board is also expected to make a decision regarding the statewide alcohol curfew tomorrow.

