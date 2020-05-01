Florida leads U.S. in unemployment claims

by: The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Labor officials say more than 432,000 Floridians filed for unemployment benefits last week. It was the most of any U.S. state.

It’s the latest wave of jobless claims that have swamped the state’s beleaguered unemployment system since coronavirus-caused lockdowns closed theme parks, shuttered restaurants and halted travel. The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that 432,465 initial claims for jobless benefits were filed in Florida last week. That’s down slightly from the previous week’s more than half-million claims.

More than 2 million jobless claims have been filed in Florida since mid-March, and more than 835,000 claims have been verified by state workers.

