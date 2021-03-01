Florida lawmakers reconvene, pandemic casts large shadow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida lawmakers will gavel into session this week amid a pandemic that will play a starring role on their agenda – including its influence on the state budget and a debate whether to shield businesses from COVID-related lawsuits.

The coronavirus is also influencing how lawmakers are conducting its business. Social distancing rules will continue to be in place at the Capitol to keep the coronavirus from further infiltrating the state’s hallways of power. A fourth of the Florida Senate has already been infected with the disease, including the chamber’s president and its top Democrat. It’s unclear how many of the 120-member House has been infected.