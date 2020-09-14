Florida Highway Patrol searches for driver following hit-and-run crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A section of Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County is closed following a hit-and-run crash overnight. It happened around 4:30 this morning near the intersection of Highway 90 and Stephens Road.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a small sedan crashed into a fuel truck, causing the truck to rupture and spill over 100 gallons of diesel onto the road. The sedan then drove off. No injuries were reported but troopers are asking for help to track down the driver of the sedan. The car has been described as a small gold sedan with headlight damage on the front left side. If you have any information, call the Florida Highway Patrol.

