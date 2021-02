CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol reports that at least one person is dead following a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. near Highway 90 and Clint Mason Road.

First responders have both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 90 in that area blocked off as they continue to investigate.

No further details are available at this time.