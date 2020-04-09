Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs 7 bills

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers his State of the State address during the opening joint session on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed seven bills on Wednesday. Below is a list of those bills, an excerpt from the bill that explains its subject matter and a link to the full bill.

CS/CS/CS/SB 140 – Fireworks

EXCERPT: Defining the term “designated holiday”; providing an exemption for the use of fireworks solely and exclusively during a designated holiday; prohibiting homeowners’ associations from promulgating certain rules or regulations, etc.

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2020/140

SB 348: Florida Kidcare Program

EXCERPT: Florida Kidcare Program; Removing the lifetime maximum cap on covered expenses for a child enrolled in the Florida Healthy Kids program, etc.

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2020/348

CS/CS/SB 1060 – Public Records and Meetings

EXCERPT: Public Records and Meetings/911, E911, or Public Safety Radio Communication System; Providing an exemption from public records requirements for certain documents which depict the structural elements of certain 911, E911, or public safety radio communication system infrastructure, structures, or facilities; providing an exemption from public records requirements for geographical maps indicating the actual or proposed locations of certain 911, E911, or public safety radio communication system infrastructure, structures, or facilities; providing for future legislative review and repeal of the exemption; providing a statement of public necessity, etc.

http://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2020/01060

SB 828: Florida ABLE Program

EXCERPT: Florida ABLE Program; Abrogating the future repeal of provisions relating to the Florida ABLE program, etc.

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2020/828

CS/CS/CS/SB 1794: Constitutional Amendments

EXCERPT:
Increasing the signature threshold at which the Secretary of State must transmit initiative petitions to the Attorney General for review; providing that a citizen may challenge in circuit court a petition circulator’s registration with the Secretary of State; authorizing the Division of Elections or a supervisor of elections to provide petition forms in a certain electronic format; requiring that ballots containing constitutional amendments proposed by initiative include certain disclosures and statements, in a specified order, etc.

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2020/1794

SB 362 – Florida Tourism Marketing

EXCERPT: Revising the scheduled repeal of the Florida Tourism Industry Marketing Corporation direct-support organization; revising the scheduled repeal of the Division of Tourism Marketing of Enterprise Florida, Inc., etc.

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2020/362

CS/HB 7097 – Taxation

EXCERPT: Increasing a population limit on counties that may use tourist development tax revenues for certain uses; extending the timeframe within which certain changes to property damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Michael must commence to prevent the assessed value of the property from increasing; revising the deadlines for applying for additional ad valorem tax exemptions for certain servicemembers for a specified tax year; authorizing a property appraiser in a county for which the Governor has declared a state of emergency to post notices of proposed property taxes on its website if mailing the notice is not possible; providing sales tax exemptions for certain clothing, wallets, bags, school supplies, personal computers, and personal computer-related accessories during a certain timeframe; providing sales tax exemptions for certain disaster preparedness supplies during a certain timeframe, etc.

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2020/7097

