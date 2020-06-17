Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the state will not close the economy for a second time during the pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has no intention of reclosing Florida’s economy as the state’s daily reported coronavirus cases rose sharply to a record level. DeSantis said Tuesday that many of the newly detected are young and healthy and unlikely to suffer serious illness or death. DeSantis said much of the two-week spike in confirmed infections that pushed the daily total past 2,700 Tuesday can be traced to hot spots such as farm labor camps or particular businesses. Given those circumstances, DeSantis said it makes no sense to again severely restrict the state’s economy as it was from late March into May.

