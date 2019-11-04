Florida foster mom arrested for adoption scheme involving her son

(CNN) – A Florida woman is in trouble with the law for an alleged adoption scheme involving her own adopted son.

Investigators say Tina Scee posed as a worker for the Department of Children and Families who was trying to find adoptive homes for children.

Authorities said Scee was a foster parent for a disabled 2-year-old boy and claimed he was available for adoption.

She came across an Ohio couple who wanted the child, and let the child go to Ohio with the couple, but made them come back to Florida numerous times to make it appear like she took care of the boy.

During that time, investigators say Scee filed paperwork to adopt the child and received federal benefits of nearly $4,000 while the child was in Ohio.

When the couple became suspicious of the adoption process, they contacted authorities.

Scee then turned herself into police and was placed in jail on a $20,000 bond.

