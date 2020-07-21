Florida Democrats fight to boost votes for presidential candidate Joe Biden

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Robert Donahue III, 5, takes the motto "dress for the job you want" to heart. According to a Facebook post from his mother Ashleigh Monday, they were in the front yard watering plants and young Robert was outside in his kid-sized police uniform.

The School Resource Officer for Summerdale Police pulled over and stopped for a chat. The kind gesture was appreciated by the family.