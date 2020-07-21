Florida Democrats fight to boost votes for presidential candidate Joe Biden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Democrats are fielding the largest crop of legislative candidates in decades, contesting all but one statehouse seat up for election in November. The party is convinced that competing in traditionally Republican areas will help Vice President Joe Biden eke out a victory in a key battleground state. Florida’s Democratic Party is long accustomed to being on the losing side of close races. But now it is making a key pivot in its strategy: going after voters in Republican strongholds. That’s not necessarily to win – but to lose by less in areas long dominated by the GOP.
