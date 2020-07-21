Florida Democrats fight to boost votes for presidential candidate Joe Biden

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Florida Democrats are fielding the largest crop of legislative candidates in decades, contesting all but one statehouse seat up for election in November. The party is convinced that competing in traditionally Republican areas will help Vice President Joe Biden eke out a victory in a key battleground state. Florida’s Democratic Party is long accustomed to being on the losing side of close races. But now it is making a key pivot in its strategy: going after voters in Republican strongholds. That’s not necessarily to win – but to lose by less in areas long dominated by the GOP.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories